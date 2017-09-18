Tesla's 4-Day Rally Results In A New All-Time High

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher by $5.19 at $385.00 in Monday's session.

See Also: Catalysts That Keep Tesla A Top Pick At Baird: Model 3, Semi-Trucks And 'Tesla Energy'

The stock has been higher in five of its last six sessions and its last four in a row, with the one outlier being a 94-cent decline on September 13. Over this course of time, it has rallied from its September 8 close ($343.40) to $387.72 earlier in today's session.

That eclipses Tesla's former all-time high that was made in June at $386.95. In order to post a new all-time closing high, it needs to end the session above its June 23 close ($383.45).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.