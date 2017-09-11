Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) shares are trading lower by $1.42 (6.4 percent) at $19.05 in Monday's session.

The stock has been under selling pressure since mid-June when Amazon announced its takeover of Whole Foods.

Much of the damage has been since August 24, when Sprouts peaked intraday at $24.04, but weakened to end the session at $22.19 and then continued lower.

After a lower open today, Sprouts found sellers just above Friday's close ($20.47) at $20.55 and continued its move lower. The follow-through on the decline has taken the stock beyond its former low for the move ($19.20) to $19.01. That marks its lowest level since March 16, when it bottomed at $18.88.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.