GoPro Higher After Raised Guidance, Gross Margins

GoPro Inc (NYSE: GPRO) shares are trading higher by $1.32, or 15 percent, at $10.22 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company announced that Q3 sales and gross margins will be at the higher-end of the outlook current's range.

After a higher open, GoPro had a brief retreat to $9.83 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $10.89 before profit-takers swarmed in. That coincides with its high on August 8 at $10.85.

The stock hasn't closed above $10.00 since August 9, when it ended that session at $10.16.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.