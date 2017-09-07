Market Overview

GoPro Higher After Raised Guidance, Gross Margins
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2017 11:41am   Comments
GoPro Inc (NYSE: GPRO) shares are trading higher by $1.32, or 15 percent, at $10.22 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company announced that Q3 sales and gross margins will be at the higher-end of the outlook current's range.

After a higher open, GoPro had a brief retreat to $9.83 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $10.89 before profit-takers swarmed in. That coincides with its high on August 8 at $10.85.

The stock hasn't closed above $10.00 since August 9, when it ended that session at $10.16.

