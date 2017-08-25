Market Overview

Chipotle Poised For Its Second Two-Day Rally In August
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2017 1:08pm   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher by $6.70 (2.3 percent) at $308.62 in Friday's session.

It's having some follow-through on its nearly $5 gain from Thursday ($297.09 to $301.92). That rally was instigated by an upgrade at Stephens. Before Friday's open, Standpoint Research changed its rating from Underperform to Hold.

After a flat open, Chipotle tapered off but found support about $1.00 under Thursday's close ($301.92) at $300.85 and embarked on a rally. At this time, it has found intraday resistance just above Tuesday's high ($310.00) as $310.63 stands as the high for the session as of 12:45 p.m. EST.

