Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veeva Systems Q2 Beat And Raise Not Good Enough
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2017 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Related VEEV
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks Futures Climb; Harvey Hits Gas Prices, 2 Software Names Rally (Investor's Business Daily)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading lower by $8.00 (12 percent) at $56.59 in Friday's session.

With the stock within striking distance of its all-time high ($68.07), there were high expectation for the company ahead of its latest earnings report. So much so, that an adjusted Q2 EPS beat of 3 cents along with a sales beat of $2.4 million along with raised FY 2017 EPS and sales guidance, has the stock deep in the red.

After a much lower open, Veeva spiked down to $55.01, then sprinted to $59.80 and tailed off once again. The current low comes in between its May 9 ($54.72) and May 10 lows ($55.09).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VEEV)

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2017
Veeva Set To Grow On Subscription Revenue Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VEEV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.