Adamas Up 40% After FDA Approval Of Gocovri
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2017 12:12pm   Comments
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares are trading higher by $6.00, or 42 percent, at $20.23 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is the FDA approval of GOCORVI for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Adamas Pharma's Gocovri Approved, A Welcome Addition To Parkinson's Treatments

After a much higher open, Adamas continued in that direction until peaking at $21.44. That marks the first time the stock has traded in the $20.00 handle since January 2016.

Profit-takers have come in and the stock has drifted lower. As of Noon EST, the low for the session stands at $19.71, but it has rebounded and has been consolidating in the lower $20.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

