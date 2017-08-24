Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are trading higher by $6.14, or 8 percent, at $80.46 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q2 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a slight sales beat. Also aiding the rally is the increase in FY 2017 EPS and sales guidance.

Dollar Tree's much higher opening print of $82.21 has turned out to be only 4 cents from the high for the day of $82.25. That high comes in just above its May 15 high ($82.05). Profit-takers then came into the stock, nudging it as low as $79.84, but rebounded back into the $80.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.