Dollar Tree Seeing Green After Q2 Beat And Raise
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2017 2:07pm   Comments
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are trading higher by $6.14, or 8 percent, at $80.46 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q2 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a slight sales beat. Also aiding the rally is the increase in FY 2017 EPS and sales guidance.

Dollar Tree's much higher opening print of $82.21 has turned out to be only 4 cents from the high for the day of $82.25. That high comes in just above its May 15 high ($82.05). Profit-takers then came into the stock, nudging it as low as $79.84, but rebounded back into the $80.00 handle.

