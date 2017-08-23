Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are unchanged at $5.30 in Wednesday's session. It's attempting to extend its four-day winning streak, which has taken the stock from its August 17 close ($4.55) to as high as $5.57 earlier in today's session.

It should be noted the stock posted a 45-cent gain on Tuesday, even though the company filed to offer 2.83 common shares at a yet to be determined price.

After a flat open, Adamis had a brief spike lower to $5.00 before reversing course and rallying beyond Tuesday's high ($5.40) to $5.57. That high comes in just under a series three consecutive highs at exactly $5.60 on July 10, 11 and 12 and just under a pair of identical highs at $5.70 from July 6 and July 7.

Over the last few hours, it has been consolidating just above and below its closing price of $5.30.

