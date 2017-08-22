Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares are trading lower by $1.00 (3 percent) at $37.26 in Tuesday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a mixed Q2 report that revealed an EPS beat of a penny along with a revenue shortfall of $8 million.

After a lower open, Toll Brothers attempted to rally but couldn't clear the lower end of Monday's range ($37.98), only reaching $37.97 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline took the stock to $36.55, but returned to the $37.00 level.

The current low comes in just above the pair of lows from May 5 ($36.37) and May 8 ($36.38) and just under its May 9 low ($36.68).

