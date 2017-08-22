Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baozun Blasted Despite Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2017 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Related BZUN
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2017

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are trading lower by $5.30, or 17 percent, at $29.30 in Tuesday's session.

The Shanghai-based e-commerce solutions company is not being rewarded for its Q2 beat of dime along with a revenue beat of $2 million.

After a much lower open, Baozun had only a 12-cent rally to $32.52 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline took the stock to $28.54, but rebounded back into the $29.00 handle. The current low coincides with its July 17 low of $28.35.

It was only four days ago the stock made an all-time high ($35.91) and all-time closing high ($35.48) after beginning the year at $12.07.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2017
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Baozun, Expedia And Scientific Games
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BZUN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.