Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are trading lower by $5.30, or 17 percent, at $29.30 in Tuesday's session.

The Shanghai-based e-commerce solutions company is not being rewarded for its Q2 beat of dime along with a revenue beat of $2 million.

After a much lower open, Baozun had only a 12-cent rally to $32.52 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline took the stock to $28.54, but rebounded back into the $29.00 handle. The current low coincides with its July 17 low of $28.35.

It was only four days ago the stock made an all-time high ($35.91) and all-time closing high ($35.48) after beginning the year at $12.07.

