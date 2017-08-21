Snap's 5-Day Win Streak In Jeopardy

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 22 cents at $13.79 in Monday's session. It is attempting extend its 5-day winning streak that has taken the issue from all-time-closing low on Aug.11 ($11.83) to north of $14 earlier in Monday's session.

After a higher open, it continued in that direction until peaking at $14.59 and reversed course. That high comes in between it July 21 high ($14.84) and its July 24 high ($14.48). Since making that high, it has breached Friday's close ($14.01) but has found intraday support well ahead of Friday's low ($13.26) as $13.76 stands as the low for the session as of 12:57 p.m. EST. Currently, it is trading just a few pennies off that level.

