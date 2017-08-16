Market Overview

Apple Makes New All-Time High
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 64 cents at $162.24 in Wednesday's session.

The stock has shrugged off two negative news items -- tax liability in Ireland and power outage for three suppliers -- and has made a new all-time high in today's session.

Apple's stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, rallying from last Thursday's close ($155.32) to north of $162.00. Around 12:30 p.m. ET, it surpassed its former all-time high that was made on Tuesday at $162.20, reaching $162.51.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it will need to end the session above Tuesday's close of $161.60.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

