Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Transocean Makes New All-Time Low
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2017 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Related RIG
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes

Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) shares are trading lower by 45 cents (6.5 percent) at $7.95 in Tuesday's session.

The Street is showing its disapproval of the company's acquisition of Swedish based Songa Offshore SE. The company expects the move to strengthen its position as the undisputed leader in harsh environment and ultra-deepwater drilling.

After a lower-open, Transocean attempted to rally but found resistance just ahead of Monday's low ($8.25), only reaching $8.18, and then continued its move lower. It went on to breach its former all-time low made in February at $7.66, hitting $7.55. As of Noon EST, the stock is struggling to reenter the $8.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
5 Worst Investment Ideas Of 2017 Thus Far
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Cheniere Starts Korea Gas Export, Jones Energy Sells Non-Core Assets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on RIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.