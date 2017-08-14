Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorl Auto Parts Crashes And Burns After Q2 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2017 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Related SORL
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; VF Corp To Buy Williamson-Dickie
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares are trading lower by $1.23, or 17 percent, at $5.74 in Monday's session. The catalyst for the sharp decline is a Q2 EPS miss of of 2 cents along with a slight sales miss.

After a lower open, Sorl continued in that direction until finding a bottom at $5.28 and reversing course. That low coincides with its May 15 low ($5.19). Interestingly, that low was made on the same day of its Q1 beat, when the stock added over $1.00, rallying from $4.54 to $5.86 after solid EPS and sales beat.

So far, the rebound off that low has been halted at $6.34, which is a penny above the lower-end of Friday's session ($6.33) for the stock.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SORL)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; VF Corp To Buy Williamson-Dickie
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Focus on These 4 Profitable Stocks for Striking Returns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SORL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.