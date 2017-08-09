Market Overview

TripAdvisor Stages Impressive Rebound Off June Lows After Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2017 1:50pm   Comments
22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading lower by 47 cents at $39.08 in Wednesday's session.

After the close on Tuesday, the company posted a Q2 EPS beat along with a $2.5 million beat for sales. However, the negative reaction to Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN) weighed heavily on the stock in after-hours and pre-market trading.

After a lower open, TripAdvisor continued in that direction until finally finding a bottom at $35.55 and reversed course. That low coincides with its June 21 ($35.34) and June 22 ($35.61) lows. The stock has grinded higher off that low, but has yet to reach Tuesday's closing price ($39.55) as $39.26 stands as the high for the session as of 1:45 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

