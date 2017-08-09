Market Overview

Acadia Up 14% After Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2017 12:42pm
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading higher by $4.20 at $33.74 in Wednesday's session.

After the close on Tuesday, the company announced a Q2 EPS beat of 17 cents along with a $10 million beat for sales.

After a much higher open, Acadia had only a 15-cent retreat to $32.60 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken the stock to $34.95, but hasn't been able to hold that elevated level. That high coincides with its May 1 high of $34.98.

