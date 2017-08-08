Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by $2.79 (1.4 percent) at $161.60 in Tuesday's session.

There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the rally, which could be attributed to the rally in the broad market.

After a flat open, Apple quickly found support just under Monday's close ($158.81), reaching $158.27 before turning higher. The stock inched higher, but the move to the upside accelerated when it breached its former all-time high ($159.75), that was the day made following its Q3 beat.

So far, the ensuing rally has taken Apple's stock to $161.83 as of 12:30 p.m. EST and isn't far off that level.

