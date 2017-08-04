Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Majestic Silver Falls 15% After Q2 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2017 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Related AG
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) shares are trading lower by $1.22 at $6.47 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the decline is a Q2 EPS miss of 4 cents along with a revenue miss of nearly $7 million. Also, silver futures trading deeply in the red today have added to the stock's decline.

After a lower open, First Majestic Silver had an 8-cent bounce to $7.39 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make new lows for the session, with the current one standing at $6.41.

That marks the lowest level for the stock since it put in a series of lows in the lower-$6.00 handle in late March and early April of 2016.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AG)

25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why Is Endo (ENDP) Down 4.7% Since the Last Earnings Report?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.