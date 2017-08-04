Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Attempts To Bottom At March 2003 Lows
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2017 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Related TEVA
Teva Loses Another Bull; Credit Suisse Downgrades
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2017
The Vetr community has upgraded $TEVA to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: TEVA) shares are trading lower $2.00 (8 percent) at $21.75 in Friday's session. That comes on top of Thursday's loss of $7.50, or 24 percent.

A slew of four downgrades that has Wall Street analysts chasing the price lower may have helped form at least a temporary bottom in the stock. After a lower open, it managed an 11-cent bounce to $22.75 before continuing its move lower.

The ensuing decline took Teva all the way to $20.41, but has rebounded back to the $22.00 area. That low coincides with a trio of lows from late March 2003 at the $20.35 area.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

Teva Loses Another Bull; Credit Suisse Downgrades
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Teva Downgraded As Analyst Casts Doubt On Turnaround Story
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Teva's Stock At Lowest Level Since November 2004
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TEVA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.