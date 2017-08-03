Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are trading higher by 78 cents, or 15 percent, at $5.85 in Thursday's session.

After Wednesday's close, the company posted a mixed Q2 report that revealed a wider expected loss of dime, on sales that were better by $11.7 million. The company posted FY 2017 guidance that surrounds current estimates.

Fitbit's stock, which ended Wednesday's session just off its all-time low ($4.90), is now approaching $6.00. After a higher open, it had a 10-cent retreat to $5.30 before resuming its move higher. As of 11:50 a.m. EST, the rally is pausing just ahead of its July 17 high ($5.94) as $5.90 stands as the high for the session.

