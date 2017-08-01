Market Overview

Shopify Makes New All-Time High
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2017 11:46am   Comments
Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading higher by $8.45 (10.2 percent) at $100.82 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is an adjusted Q2 EPS of 8 cents along with a slight sales beat.

After a much higher open, Shopify continued in that direction reaching $105.79 before reversing course. That far exceeds its former all-time high made on June 9 at $100.80.

The retreat from the high found support well ahead of upper-end of Monday's range ($94.52), only reaching $98.60 and is now attempting to end the session in triple digits.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

