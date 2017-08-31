Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) shares are trading higher by $4.90 (6.4 percent) at $71.83 in Thursday's session.

The Street isn't impressed with its Q2 beat of a penny along with a $3 million beat for sales. Also, comps were up 2.6 percent.

After a much lower open, Dollar General had a brief rally to $73.47 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock all the way to $70.30 before buyers stepped in. That low coincides with three other lows in that area from July ($70.41), July 14 ($70.57) and July 18 ($70.45).

As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the rebound off that low has been capped at $72.07.

