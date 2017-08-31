Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dollar General's Q2 Beat Not Good Enough
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2017 11:25am   Comments
Share:

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) shares are trading higher by $4.90 (6.4 percent) at $71.83 in Thursday's session.

The Street isn't impressed with its Q2 beat of a penny along with a $3 million beat for sales. Also, comps were up 2.6 percent.

After a much lower open, Dollar General had a brief rally to $73.47 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock all the way to $70.30 before buyers stepped in. That low coincides with three other lows in that area from July ($70.41), July 14 ($70.57) and July 18 ($70.45).

As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the rebound off that low has been capped at $72.07.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dollar General Tops Q2 Views
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
10 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2017
Making The Case For Taking Big Lots Private
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.