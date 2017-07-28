Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exxon Mobil Breaches Lower After Q2 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2017 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Related XOM
10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2017
Stocks Rebound From Weak Open Amid Q2 GDP; Amazon Earnings Badly Miss (Investor's Business Daily)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are trading lower by $1.78 (2.2 percent) at $79.05 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the decline is a Q2 EPS miss of 6 cents along with along with a sales miss of $980 million.

After a lower open, Exxon attempted to rally but found sellers just above Thursday's low ($79.90) at $79.92 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock all the way to $78.27 but rebounded back to the $79.00 area as of Noon EST.

That marks the lowest level for Exxon's stock since it bottomed on February 11, 2016 at $77.58.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2017
How The Volatility Of Earnings Season Can Affect Leveraged ETFs
Regulators Eyeing Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition
Earnings May Not Be The Tonic Energy ETFs Need
Twitter To Report Q2 Earnings: What Might Be Expected?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on XOM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.