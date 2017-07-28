Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are trading lower by $1.78 (2.2 percent) at $79.05 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the decline is a Q2 EPS miss of 6 cents along with along with a sales miss of $980 million.

After a lower open, Exxon attempted to rally but found sellers just above Thursday's low ($79.90) at $79.92 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock all the way to $78.27 but rebounded back to the $79.00 area as of Noon EST.

That marks the lowest level for Exxon's stock since it bottomed on February 11, 2016 at $77.58.

