Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seagate Falls 15% After Q4 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2017 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Related STX
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Team Shares Plummet

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower by $6.00, or 15 percent, at $33.76 in Tuesday's session.

Although the Q4 report doesn't compare to the 99-cent EPS estimates, the Street is abandoning the issue as EPS came in at 65 cents. The company came up shy on sales by $170 million.

After being walloped in the pre-market session, Seagate bottomed off the opening bell at $31.88 and reversed course. That low coincides with a series of 12 consecutive lows from $31.30-$31.97 from August 10-August 24, 2016.

Since reaching that depressed level, the stock has continued to make highs for the session, with current one standing at $34.13 as of 12:45 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STX)

20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Team Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; General Motors Earnings Top Views
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Pro: These Tech Investment Ideas Are 'Scary' But Worth The Risk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on STX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.