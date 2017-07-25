Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower by $6.00, or 15 percent, at $33.76 in Tuesday's session.

Although the Q4 report doesn't compare to the 99-cent EPS estimates, the Street is abandoning the issue as EPS came in at 65 cents. The company came up shy on sales by $170 million.

After being walloped in the pre-market session, Seagate bottomed off the opening bell at $31.88 and reversed course. That low coincides with a series of 12 consecutive lows from $31.30-$31.97 from August 10-August 24, 2016.

Since reaching that depressed level, the stock has continued to make highs for the session, with current one standing at $34.13 as of 12:45 p.m. EST.

