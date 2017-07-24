Market Overview

Halliburton Volatile And Lower Despite Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares are trading lower by $1.18 (3 percent) at $43.20 in Monday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a Q2 EPS beat of a nickel along with slight revenue beat. However, the euphoria from that report ended shortly after the open.

Following a higher open, Halliburton attempted to reach Friday's high ($45.61), but came up shy, only reaching $45.30 before sharply reversing course. The ensuing decline lasted nearly 30 minutes and didn't find support until it reached $42.50. That low coincides with its July 12 ($42.60) and July 13 lows ($42.67).

Coming off that low, the stock has climbed back into the lower $43.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

