Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Lower Despite Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2017 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Related MSFT
Amazon Acquires Fintech Startup GraphIQ To Hasten Alexa Development
Microsoft Floats On Cloud Strength To Deliver A Strong Q4
Microsoft: Solid 4th Quarter Sets Stage for Fiscal —…–8 (GuruFocus)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower by 53 cents at $73.69 in Friday's session.

The stock is in the red despite posting a Q2 EPS beat along with a $44 million beat for revenues. Keep in mind, it had a nice rally ahead of the report. It was higher in nine of its previous 10 sessions, with the one outlier being a nickel decline on Tuesday.

Over that course of time, Microsoft has rallied from its July 6 close ($68.57) to an all-time on Thursday at $74.30. That high was matched in today's when the stock peaked at $74.29 off the opening bell. That area was of added significance since its all-time closing posted on Thursday was just under that high at $74.22.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Amazon Acquires Fintech Startup GraphIQ To Hasten Alexa Development
Microsoft Floats On Cloud Strength To Deliver A Strong Q4
Can Nasdaq Make It 41? Benchmark Struggles As Markets Hug Flat Line
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; General Electric Profit Tops Views
Golar, Microsoft, Netflix, Xilinx: Fast Money Picks For July 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MSFT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.