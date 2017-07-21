Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower by 53 cents at $73.69 in Friday's session.

The stock is in the red despite posting a Q2 EPS beat along with a $44 million beat for revenues. Keep in mind, it had a nice rally ahead of the report. It was higher in nine of its previous 10 sessions, with the one outlier being a nickel decline on Tuesday.

Over that course of time, Microsoft has rallied from its July 6 close ($68.57) to an all-time on Thursday at $74.30. That high was matched in today's when the stock peaked at $74.29 off the opening bell. That area was of added significance since its all-time closing posted on Thursday was just under that high at $74.22.

