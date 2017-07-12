Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fastenal Was Up Big, Now Down Big After Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2017 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Related FAST
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Yellen Testimony In Focus
Stock Futures Spike On Yellen Comments; Two Airline Stocks Take Off (Investor's Business Daily)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares are trading lower by $1.80 (4 percent) at $41.79 in Wednesday's session. This a stunning reversal as the stock was trading $3.00 higher off the opening bell.

At first, the Street was impressed with its Q2 beat of 2 cents along with a slight beat in revenues, but quickly changed their minds. After a much higher open, it peaked at $46.60 in the first minute of trading and reversed course. That high matches its May 4 high to the penny.

The ensuing decline has now eclipsed its former low for the move that was made on June 27 at $41.99, so far reaching $41.06. Fastenal's stock hasn't been under $40.00 since November when it bottomed at $38.09 on November 2, just a week ahead of the Trump's victory in the Presidential election.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAST)

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Yellen Testimony In Focus
6 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 12, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2017
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FAST
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.