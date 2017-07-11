Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halcon Resources Sharply Higher After Sale Of Assets In The Williston Basin
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2017 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Related HK
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares are trading higher by $2.00, 45 percent, at $6.46 in Tuesday's session.

Before the open, the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell its operated assets in the Williston Basin to an affiliate of Bruin E&P Partners for $1.4 billion in cash.

The Street is taking a liking to the cash infusion and has been aggressively purchasing shares of the highly-dilutive stock. After a higher open, it had a quick decline to $5.87 before coming back to make a new high for the session at $6.61. That high comes in between its May 30 ($6.54) and May 26 highs ($6.69).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HK)

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Halcon Resources Jumps After Announcing Sale of Williston Basin Assets; Shiloh Industries Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; PepsiCo Profit Tops Expectations
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.