Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares were trading higher by $1.21 (4 percent) at $25.16 in Tuesday's session.

There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the rally. However, over the last two days there has been heavy call buying in various strikes and expiration dates.

After a flat open, Square immediately found support just under Monday's close ($24.94) reaching $23.81 before turning higher. It has gone on to surpass its former all-time high that was made on June 9 at $24.97, so far reaching $25.34 and is attempting to remain in the $25.00 handle.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it must end the session above its June 8 close of $24.78.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.