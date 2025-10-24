Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of Oct. 24, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery is talking to potential suitors for part or the entirety of the business. One interested party could be technology giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to a new report. The company's stock gained around 17% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $21.56.

RSI Value: 76

76 WBD Price Action: Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rose 3.5% to close at $21.25 on Thursday.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rose 3.5% to close at $21.25 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 96.66 Momentum score with Value at 27.44.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)

On Oct. 23, Lumen Technologies announced an AI partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). The collaboration aims to merge Palantir's advanced AI systems with Lumen's high-speed digital infrastructure to help companies move data faster and operationalize AI more securely. “Palantir frees data, while Lumen moves it. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies. “We share the same disruptive DNA—reimagining the foundations of our industries to help others do the same. By bringing AI into real-world operations through a connected ecosystem, we’re empowering businesses to reinvent how they operate, compete, and grow.” The company's stock gained around 38% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.33.

RSI Value: 75.2

75.2 LUMN Price Action: Shares of Lumen Technologies gained 10.7% to close at $7.79 on Thursday.

