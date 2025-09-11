Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Sept. 11, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN

On Sept. 10, Opendoor announced that Kaz Nejatian, COO of Shopify, Inc. SHOP , was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors. The company's stock gained around 154% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $7.32.

, was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors. The company's stock gained around 154% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $7.32. RSI Value: 74

74 OPEN Price Action: Shares of Opendoor Technologies fell 4.1% to close at $5.86 on Wednesday.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies fell 4.1% to close at $5.86 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 98.79 Momentum score.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc PDM

On July 28, Piedmont Office Realty posted mixed quarterly results. The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $11.12.

RSI Value: 70.5

70.5 PDM Price Action: Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust gained 1.5% to close at $8.70 on Wednesday.

