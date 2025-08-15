Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO

Dividend Yield: 10.96%

10.96% Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Omar Nokta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $44 to $40 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $44 to $40 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Aug. 12, Okeanis Eco Tankers reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

On Aug. 12, Okeanis Eco Tankers reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ECO news.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

Dividend Yield: 8.77%

8.77% Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker reinstated an In-Line rating with a price target of $28 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Chris Baker reinstated an In-Line rating with a price target of $28 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Aug. 4, Vitesse Energy posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On Aug. 4, Vitesse Energy posted upbeat quarterly sales. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VTS news

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA

Dividend Yield: 8.59%

8.59% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $19 to $20 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $19 to $20 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Aug. 8, Plains All American posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 8, Plains All American posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PAA news

