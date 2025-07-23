Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Crash This Month

As of July 23, 2025, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Vicor Corp VICR

On July 22, Vicor posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli said, “Having brought to fruition our first ITC action with cease-and-desist and exclusion orders, we are pursuing additional actions to curtail importation into the US of infringing power and computing systems sourced from contract manufacturers by unlicensed OEMs and Hyper-scalers.” The company's stock jumped around 3% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $65.70.

RSI Value: 77.7

77.7 VICR Price Action: Shares of Vicor fell 5.4% to close at $45.20 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB

On July 16, B of A Securities raised its price target on the stock from $30 to $50. The company's stock gained around 43% over the past month has a 52-week high of $53.44.

RSI Value: 71.7

71.7 RKLB Price Action: Shares of Rocket Lab fell 0.7% to close at $46.88 on Tuesday.

Joby Aviation Inc JOBY

On July 15, Joby Aviation announced that it’s expanding its manufacturing capacity in California and Ohio and is adding aircraft to its fleet. "We celebrated the opening of the new facility with the flight of our sixth aircraft, which earned airworthiness certification within a week of completion," said Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer. "Our expanded manufacturing footprint in both California and Ohio is preparing us to scale with speed and precision." The company's stock gained around 95% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.55.

RSI Value: 76.6

76.6 JOBY Price Action: Shares of Joby Aviation fell 1.4% to close at $16.61 on Tuesday.

