CoreWeave Inc CRWV, the Nvidia Corp NVDA-backed AI infrastructure upstart, has been on a tear—soaring nearly 195% over the past month and tacking on another 38% over the past five days.

But beneath the parabolic rise lies a swelling undercurrent of skepticism: short interest ballooned from 18% in late April to 45% last week, according to S3 Partners.

CoreWeave Stock Rally: Storm Before The Squeeze?

That kind of surge in bearish bets, coinciding with a triple-digit rally, has traders wondering if CoreWeave is ground zero for the market’s next big short squeeze.

Beth Kindig, tech analyst and founder of I/O Fund, spotlighted the squeeze potential, noting on X that CoreWeave's "150% rally in May has been met with surging short bets."

The sudden spike in short interest—nearly tripling—signals mounting conviction among bears even as bulls celebrate.

Backlog Bonanza Or Bubble Trouble?

What's fueling both the frenzy and the fear?

In mid-May, CoreWeave smashed its first earnings since IPO, reporting 420% year-over-year revenue growth and guiding well ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

The cherry on top? A new $4 billion deal with OpenAI, adding to an already staggering $25.9 billion backlog. Yet, CoreWeave also posted a widened net loss of $314.6 million, and plans to burn through up to $23 billion in capex this year.

That kind of aggressive scaling has drawn comparisons to high-beta tech names of the past—some of which soared, while others flamed out.

Dark Pools Add To The Drama

Meanwhile, short activity remains aggressive in off-exchange venues. As of May 27, FINRA data shows a 54.6% off-exchange short volume ratio, hinting that dark pool bears are still betting big.

So, is CoreWeave the next AI rocket ship, or just a hot potato in a crowded trade?

With Nvidia backing it and OpenAI betting billions, bulls argue it's the real deal. But with short interest piling up and valuation stretching into uncharted territory, a short squeeze—or a sharp reversal—could be just around the corner.

