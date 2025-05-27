May 27, 2025 2:26 PM 1 min read

CoreWeave Stock Rises On Government Affairs Appointment: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV are trading higher Tuesday following the company's announcement of a key leadership appointment.

What To Know: The AI infrastructure provider named Carl Holshouser as Vice President of Government Affairs, a move that appears to have boosted investor confidence in the company's regulatory and public sector strategy.

Holshouser brings two decades of experience in public affairs and federal policy, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Federal Policy and Government Relations at TechNet, a bipartisan network of tech executives. His background includes senior roles at Visa, where he managed global policy on AI, data privacy and fintech, as well as policy leadership in Washington, D.C.

CoreWeave's CEO, Michael Intrator, said Holshouser will lead the company's engagement with public policy and regulatory matters at a time when government decisions are increasingly shaping the AI industry. The company emphasized that Holshouser's role will involve aligning its business goals with emerging AI regulations and strengthening its presence in public sector discussions.

The leadership expansion could reflect CoreWeave's intent to position itself more prominently in AI infrastructure and to navigate the complex regulatory environment surrounding the fast-evolving industry.

CRWV Price Action: Coreweave shares were up 16% at $119.20 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$118.8715.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
14.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved