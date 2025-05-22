CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Hits All-Time High Amid AI Momentum, Strategic Deals

Shares of CoreWeave Inc CRWV rose 5.6% to $113.70 Thursday afternoon, hitting an all-time high of $116.54 earlier in the session. The AI infrastructure company has surged since going public in March, driven by strong earnings, major partnerships and analyst rating updates. Shares are up roughly 194% over the past month.

What To Know: Investor enthusiasm has spiked after CoreWeave’s first-quarter revenue came in at $981.6 million, a 420% year-over-year increase and well above estimates. CoreWeave additionally has guided for $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion in full-year revenue.

The company has also disclosed a strategic deal with OpenAI, contributing to an $11.2 billion revenue backlog. OpenAI committed up to $4 billion through April 2029 for access to CoreWeave's cloud computing services.

Adding to the momentum, NVIDIA Corp NVDA recently revealed a 24.18 million-share stake in CoreWeave, fueling speculation and investor interest. The company also announced a $2 billion senior notes offering due in 2030, upsized from an initial $1.5 billion.

Despite mixed analyst ratings, including a Neutral from Citigroup, price targets have climbed as high as $94. Needham reiterated a Buy rating on CoreWeave with a $55 price target, citing strong first-quarter results, raised full-year guidance, and accelerating demand for AI infrastructure.

Needham highlighted the company's effective strategy in securing GPUs and data center power, suggesting the market may be underestimating the long-term value of CoreWeave's infrastructure investments.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $116.54 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

