ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 12, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares are trading lower by 4.97% to $212.18 Monday morning after the company announced a proposed offering of $900 million convertible senior notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Alnylam, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on September 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

Alnylam says noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods.

See Also: Why Akari Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Obliterated

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $236.80 and a 52-week low of $117.58.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingShort IdeasTrading Ideas