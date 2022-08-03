Robinhood Surges On Crypto Revenues, Pulls Coinbase Higher: Here's What To Watch

Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was skyrocketing over 11% higher on Wednesday after printing its second-quarter financial results after the close on Tuesday.

The trading platform printed mixed quarterly results, reporting a loss of 34 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share. Robinhood reported revenues of $318 million, which missed the estimate of $321.12 million.

The market was impressed that Robinhood grew its transaction-based cryptocurrency revenues during the second quarter by 7%. When the company reported its first-quarter results, the same portion of revenue had declined 39% over the previous quarter.

The news that cryptocurrency transactions are picking up on the Robinhood app boosted Coinbase Global, Inc COIN on Wednesday, which saw its shares surging over 18% higher. Coinbase is set to print its quarterly results on Aug. 9.

The Robinhood Chart: Robinhood began trading in a strong and consistent uptrend on June 17, when the stock printed a double bottom at the $6.81 level on that day and the day prior. On Wednesday, Robinhood confirmed the uptrend was still intact by printing another high.

The most recent higher low in Robinhood’s uptrend was formed on July 26 at $8.37 and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed at the $9.50 level on July 21. Over the coming days, Robinhood will likely retrace to print another higher low and to consolidate.

A retracement is likely because Robinhood’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring in at about 69%. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds the 70% level, it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.

Traders can watch for Robinhood to print a bearish reversal candlestick, such as a shooting star candlestick or gravestone doji to signal the temporary top is in. Traders not already in a position can then watch for a bullish reversal candlestick to print above the $8.40 level.

Robinhood has resistance above at $12.77 and $17.08 and support below at $9.94 and $7.71.

