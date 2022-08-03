Robinhood Surges On Crypto Revenues, Pulls Coinbase Higher: Here's What To Watch

Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was skyrocketing over 11% higher on Wednesday after printing its second-quarter financial results after the close on Tuesday.
The trading platform printed mixed quarterly results, reporting a loss of 34 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share. Robinhood reported revenues of $318 million, which missed the estimate of $321.12 million.
The market was impressed that Robinhood grew its transaction-based cryptocurrency revenues during the second quarter by 7%. When the company reported its first-quarter results, the same portion of revenue had declined 39% over the previous quarter.
The news that cryptocurrency transactions are picking up on the Robinhood app boosted Coinbase Global, Inc COIN on Wednesday, which saw its shares surging over 18% higher. Coinbase is set to print its quarterly results on Aug. 9.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Robinhood Chart: Robinhood began trading in a strong and consistent uptrend on June 17, when the stock printed a double bottom at the $6.81 level on that day and the day prior. On Wednesday, Robinhood confirmed the uptrend was still intact by printing another high.
- The most recent higher low in Robinhood’s uptrend was formed on July 26 at $8.37 and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed at the $9.50 level on July 21. Over the coming days, Robinhood will likely retrace to print another higher low and to consolidate.
- A retracement is likely because Robinhood’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring in at about 69%. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds the 70% level, it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.
- Traders can watch for Robinhood to print a bearish reversal candlestick, such as a shooting star candlestick or gravestone doji to signal the temporary top is in. Traders not already in a position can then watch for a bullish reversal candlestick to print above the $8.40 level.
- Robinhood has resistance above at $12.77 and $17.08 and support below at $9.94 and $7.71.
See Also: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Shrug Off Hawkish Fed Talk As Earnings Season Reaches Its Peak
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.