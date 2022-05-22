The Final Call: Apple Along With This EV Maker Have Further Downside

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said Bitcoin is “ominous” and recommended to “get out of the way.”

Tony Zhang said there was downside risk in Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA. He added that he was buying put spreads in both names. Shares of Apple have lost over 24% year to date, while Tesla’s stock has shed more than 44%.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said recommended put spreads for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI.