Lights, Camera, Action: Tesla Has Plans For Hollywood

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is apparently making progress with its plan to establish a supercharger and diner/drive-in theater location in Hollywood.

Tesla Files Blueprint: Tesla has reportedly filed plans for the new development, a series of tweets shared by the Twitter handle @MarcoRPTesla showed.

The company has changed its original plan of locating the facility in the coastal city of Santa Monica, according to reports. Tesla is now preparing to locate the station on Santa Monica Boulevard, one of the main streets in West Hollywood.

A supercharger was opened in the original Santa Monica location in February, but it does not have a diner. The new location, according to the blueprint, is currently the site of a Shakey's Pizza Parlor. In order for the planned facility to materialize, Tesla may have to demolish the building to supplant it with a two-story diner and also remodel the current parking lot to accommodate the superchargers.

First look at the restaurant/diner: 2 stories tall, with seating inside and around the building pic.twitter.com/A0DEl66pcW — MarcoRP (@MarcoRPTesla) May 21, 2022

Related Link: Tesla Drops To Number 2: Is Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Losing Confidence In Its Favorite Stock?

3-In Function Planned: The bottom floor will have a kitchen, a bar, several booths and an outdoor bar. The top floor will have outdoor rooftop seating with a bar and an area with two rows of theater-style seating.

"The theater-style seating will look out on a parking lot with 34 sports - 29 superchargers and 5 level2 chargers for lower-speed charging," project information shared on Twitter showed. The parking lot will reportedly have two screens visible to the rooftop area and to cars in the parking lot.

The movies to be shown will be features with a running time of approximately 30 minutes, the amount of time it takes for charging a vehicle. A map description of the supercharger location is available on Tesla's website, with the planned opening timeframe mentioned as the second quarter.

Tesla stock closed Friday's session 6.42% lower at $663.90, according to Benzinga Pro data.