CNBC's Final Trades: Walmart, Union Pacific, JPMorgan Chase And This Agro Stock

byCraig Jones
February 23, 2022 7:30 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Walmart Inc’s (NYSE:WMT) stocks “acts like a staple and is more defensive.” Link added, “I like it in this market.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) “as we recover from this correction.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE:ADM), although the stock has climbed almost 13% year to date.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was “cheap enough here to buy.” The stock has lost more than 6% this year.

