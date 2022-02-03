Traders Get More Bearish On Amazon Ahead Of Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is set to report its fourth-quarter results after markets close Thursday. The company’s stock has lost close to 12% year to date.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the market is implying around a 4.8% move on Amazon earnings, versus the 4.2% move over the past eight reported quarters.

“But one trader is betting that that downside could be more than double that,” he added.

There was a buyer of 449 February 11 weekly 2800/2700 put spreads, at an average price of $14 per contract, Zhang mentioned.

“That’s risking about $628,000 in premium to potentially make $3.8 million if Amazon drops more than 10% by Friday next week,” he added.

Amazon's stock is down about 6% at $2,832.81, following Meta's FB big post-earnings plunge.