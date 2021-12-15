QQQ
+ 0.00
388.20
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
-0.02
356.19
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.08
463.28
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.70
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
165.43
+ 0.01%

AMC Entertainment: Blockbuster Options Activity

byCraig Jones
December 15, 2021 7:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Entertainment: Blockbuster Options Activity

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) climbed close to 6% on Tuesday, following Monday’s massive 15% selloff.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said AMC Entertainment is typically among the top 10 most actively traded single-stock options in terms of contracts.

Chart Wars: What Will It Take For AMC And GameStop To Buck The Downtrend?

AMC traded about 1.7 times its average daily put volumes on Tuesday. The most active puts were the December 20. There were buyers of 44,000 contracts at an average price of 64 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders are betting that the stock will decline by at least 20% by Friday.

While call volumes have declined steadily over the last quarter, put volumes have steadily increased, Khouw said.

“In fact, over the last five days, it’s probably been double what the average was in the couple of months we saw before that,” he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now A Good Time To Short Apple's Stock?

Is Now A Good Time To Short Apple's Stock?

As stimulus checks continue to fuel the market rally, Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles has increased his short positions. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was one of Niles' biggest long positions, but it's now his largest short position. read more
Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more
What This Short Seller Is Saying About AMC Entertainment Stock

What This Short Seller Is Saying About AMC Entertainment Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.  read more
Analyst Explains Recent Price Action Of AMC Entertainment Stock Ahead Of Earnings

Analyst Explains Recent Price Action Of AMC Entertainment Stock Ahead Of Earnings

The recent price action in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is showing that retail investors are selling the stock, Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more