What's Up With Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 23, 2021 10:59 am
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), are trading lower amid regulatory concerns in the country. Recent reports of a Chinese crackdown on Didi as well as reports suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits have increased regulation concerns.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees.

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $198.26. 

