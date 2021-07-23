What's Up With Nio Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), are trading lower amid regulatory concerns in the country. Recent reports of a Chinese crackdown on Didi as well as reports suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits have increased regulation concerns.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 6.8% at $42.97. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $10.91.