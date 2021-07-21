fbpx

Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 3:55 pm
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower by 3% at $185.36 Wednesday afternoon amid continued retail-driven volatility in the stock.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GME is the 11th-most-mentioned ticker for Wednesday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets. GameStop shares are trading higher by 13.4% since the opening bell Monday.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $3.88.

