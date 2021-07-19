Why AMC Shares Are Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 6.4% at $32.72 Monday morning as renewed COVID-19 concerns weigh on reopening stocks. The stock is also continuing lower amid profit-taking following its recent retail-driven rally.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 5th-most-mentioned ticker for Monday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.