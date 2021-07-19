What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading lower Monday morning. A drop in yields has weighed on bank stocks, while renewed concerns over COVID-19 globally have weighed on economic recovery optimism and pressured stocks across sectors for the session.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo shares are trading lower by 4.4% at $42.34. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading lower by 3% at $36.78. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.