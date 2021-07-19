fbpx

QQQ
-3.35
360.95
-0.94%
DIA
-7.94
354.68
-2.29%
SPY
-6.87
438.21
-1.59%
TLT
+ 3.17
145.04
+ 2.14%
GLD
-0.37
169.78
-0.22%

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 19, 2021 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading lower Monday morning. A drop in yields has weighed on bank stocks, while renewed concerns over COVID-19 globally have weighed on economic recovery optimism and pressured stocks across sectors for the session.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo shares are trading lower by 4.4% at $42.34. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

See also: How to Buy Wells Fargo Stock

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading lower by 3% at $36.78. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading lower amid a drop in yields, which could negatively impact read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading lower Tuesday amid a drop in bond yields. read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading lower Friday afternoon. read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Stock Today?

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower by 2% and 1.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning as investors watch for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank& read more