Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are trading lower by 3.1% at $205.56 in Monday's pre-market session amid US claims that the Chinese government was involved in the Microsoft Exchange hack.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees.

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $198.26.