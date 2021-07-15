fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 15, 2021 1:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon after Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $225 to $220.

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has a significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars.

NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week high of $216.43 and a 52-week low of $114.38. At the time of publication, shares were trading 4.9% lower at $193.70. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 35,022 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.39 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA). Shares of Alibaba closed 0.46% lower at $211.06 on Monday. read more

PreMarket Prep Recap, Feb. 4, 2020: TSLA Continues Its Unbelievable Move

Intel To Develop Autonomous Vehicle Solution To Compete Against Nvidia, Mobileye; CLSA Remains Unimpressed

Short Sellers Dump Applied Materials, NXP Semiconductors